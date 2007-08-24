The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

No PS3 Price Cut For Europe

davereeves.jpgFor those of you in Europe holding your breath for a PlayStation 3 price cut, stop it before you die. Well technically your survival instinct would kick in and you'd merely pass out, but that's not the point here. You aren't getting one. So says SCEE president David Reeves in an interview with Eurogamer at the Games Conference in Leipzig.

"We're not making any pricing announcements at Games Convention at all. There's none. And we don't have any plans in that regard. We're really happy with the way that things are going for the PAL business. We really are. It's on track."

Good job Europe! That's what you get for buying to expectation in your market. Ruin it for everybody else on your continent. Reeves went on to explain the lack of game announcements from Sony at the convention.Apparently it is for Europe's own good. They want to keep the focus narrow to help people schedule their game playing and not go all willy-nilly.

"It's important to get a window so that someone's played a game and they're ready for the next one, because they don't have huge wallets and they can't go out and buy five games at 59 Euros all the time. So we're trying to do pillar titles every month."

If I ever say willy-nilly again, shoot me.

