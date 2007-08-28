The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

No Unreal Tournament III Demo

dgxpo06_03.jpg Epic doesn't do demos. They do games. 'Cause when you have a small staff, you don't have time to focus on other things. You can only focus on the game. Epic bossman Mark Rein (above, touching something) lays it all out:

What we told Microsoft last year — they wanted a demo for Gears of War and we said 'you've got a choice — you can have the demo this year or the game this year'... We're not a big huge company with the resources to do that, and all the time we're testing that demo we're not testing our full game, which we need to be doing constantly... We'll have a PC demo for UT, [but]I don't think we'll have a PS3 demo before the game ships.

So if Epic doesn't have the man power to make one UT3 demo for the PS3, how can they handle Unreal Engine developer support? No Demo [Eurogamer]

