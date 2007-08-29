The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

No Virtua Fighter 5 For Japan (Maybe, Perhaps, Dunno)

heartbeatssign.jpg It's a numbers game. While the PS3 has over a millon install base in Japan, the Xbox 360 doesn't. Heck, it doesn't even have half a million. With 400,000 Xbox 360s purchased in The Land of the Rising Sun, no wonder SEGA is having second thoughts about releasing Virtua Fighter 5 for the Xbox 360. Sure, it will still get its fall US/Euro release. Lead designer Tohru Murayama explains:

We haven't decided if we'll release Virtua Fighter 5 in Japan because of that. But if we [can only release the game]for the US or EU markets, we just hope Virtua Fighter 5 will be a key title which encourages people to buy Xbox 360s.

The 360 version will include online versus play as well as other features not in the PS3 one. Bad situation for Xbox Japan to have major third party publishers considering to fore go domestic releases. Those Japanese Xbox 360 owners are probably dying to play VF5! Lack of faith, that's for damn sure. No Japan Release? [Games Industry]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles