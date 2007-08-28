Not Nintencats, But Close

Years later after Nintendogs first hit, we don't get Nintencats, but a Nintencats clone. Dubbed Love Cat Life, the game lets players raise one of forty cats, dress them up and have them sing karaoke or toss free throws. Yes, karaoke and free throws — stuff that was sorely missed in Nintendogs. That Love Cat Life box art is really trying to capitalise on Nintendogs. Though, as much as I did enjoy Nintendogs, I can't ever see myself playing it again. Like ever. So a cat sim? Eh... I hate cats. Cat Game [Official Site via Siliconera]