Gaming Hotel Tour

A while back, we posted about San Francsico's Hotel Tomo. It's a renovated Best Western that was recently re-opened earlier this summer. The regular rooms are a little over $US100 a night and feature 26 inch LCD flat screens, wifi and J-pop murals. Not a bad deal! The "gaming suites" boast a 5x8 screen, LCD projector, a Wii, and a PS3. The rate? $US500 a night. That's A LOT. A week there, and shoot, you could buy all that crap yourself! The geeks at Geeksugar swung by the hotel to check things out. Click below to check that out. Hotel Tomo [Geeksugar]