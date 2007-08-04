Totilo Weighs In On RE5 Debate, It's About Poverty Not Race

The Resident Evil 5 trailer is provoking responses in all directions, and I hate to add fuel to the fire. But as someone who was a uncomfortable watching the trailer the first time he saw it at the Microsoft presser, who also hasn't seen a decent summation of his feelings on the topic, I can appreciate Stephen Totilo's perspective. And I hope you give it a shot:
My problem is that it presents a fantasy I don't desire. It looks like it's an advertisement to virtually shoot poor people. I know "Resident Evil" games are supposed to be about hiding from and shooting zombies - this one probably is too. Shooting zombies is something I can get behind...But when I see a town of what looks like impoverished African villagers - the very image of global poverty, the very spectacle that since my youth has been coded in me to evoke sympathy and charity - I don't want to pull the trigger.
After mulling over my visceral dislike for the trailer, I have to agree. It transcends white man guilt, hitting a much more sensitive nerve: general American greed.
Whether or not Capcom will use this polar critical response to make a deeper point...let's just say I hope that they aren't wasting some potentially deeply literary material.
That Notorious "Resident Evil 5â€³ Trailer And The People I Met In Africa [multiplayerblog]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink