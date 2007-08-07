The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

HMV Admits MGS4 360 Boo Boo

hmvcouk.gifHell, sometimes even we get confused about the current status of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots for the Xbox 360 (no status at all), so far be it for us to scold some simple data entry clerk at UK retail giant HMV for posting a pre-order listing for the game during a bout of what the company labels as over enthusiasm.

"In his enthusiasm, one of our online games team indicated that hmv.co.uk would start taking pre-orders for MGS4 on Xbox 360, when, in fact, he simply meant to ask customers if they wished to receive an alert in the event of this title one day coming out on this platform," admitted the retailer to GamesIndustry.biz

. So it was all just a big mistake, though the difference between release dates for the PS3 (Apr. 18th 2008) and 360 (Sep. 26th 2008) piques my curiosity for just a tiny moment before it goes back to not caring either way at this point.

'MGS4 for Xbox 360' a mistake, admits HMV [GamesIndustry.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles