HMV Admits MGS4 360 Boo Boo

Hell, sometimes even we get confused about the current status of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots for the Xbox 360 (no status at all), so far be it for us to scold some simple data entry clerk at UK retail giant HMV for posting a pre-order listing for the game during a bout of what the company labels as over enthusiasm.

"In his enthusiasm, one of our online games team indicated that hmv.co.uk would start taking pre-orders for MGS4 on Xbox 360, when, in fact, he simply meant to ask customers if they wished to receive an alert in the event of this title one day coming out on this platform," admitted the retailer to GamesIndustry.biz

. So it was all just a big mistake, though the difference between release dates for the PS3 (Apr. 18th 2008) and 360 (Sep. 26th 2008) piques my curiosity for just a tiny moment before it goes back to not caring either way at this point.

