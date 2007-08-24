NPD Numbers: Nintendo's Spin

Nintendo's turn now. And...kinda boring! Lazy, even. Lazy like they're on top and they know it. Though it is smooth. The kind of silky smoothness that comes from knowing you've had this press release written weeks in advance, and don't have to rub anything in your competitor's faces, just repeat the sales charts. Which when you're on top is all you have to do, I guess. Still...even a thinly-veiled flip of the bird would have been nice. Mighta spiced things up a little. Nintendo's full response follows.

Nintendo Momentum Pays No Heed to Industry Pricing Shifts

WiiÂ™ emerged as the monthÂ’s best-selling video game system of any type in the United States and achieved its highest weekly sales rates since December, despite pricing shifts in the industry, according to the independent NPD Group and internal Nintendo figures. Wii and Nintendo DSÂ™ remained the two best-selling video game systems in the United States, with Nintendo hardware outselling all other systems Â– combined.

But behind every great game platform are a lot of great gamesÂ—and thatÂ’s certainly evident from NintendoÂ’s momentum:

o Nintendo remained the top U.S. game publisher for the sixth consecutive month.

o So far this year, Nintendo titles claim six of the industryÂ’s top 10 best sellers, including the top three: PokemonÂ® Diamond (overall No. 1) and PokemonÂ® Pearl (No. 3) for Nintendo DS, and Wii PlayÂ™ (No. 2) for Wii.

o Nintendo DS, with more than 300 titles available, has the largest game library for any current generation system.

o Wii has added new titles (averaging nine per month since launch) at a faster rate than any other new home system.

o Including an ever-increasing library of classic titles available for download on the Wii Shop Channel, American owners of Nintendo DS and Wii will have a combined selection of nearly 800 games to choose from by year end.

o Nintendo expects momentum for both systems to continue, given the Aug. 20 launch of Brain AgeÂ™ 2: More Training in Minutes a Day for Nintendo DS and the upcoming Aug. 27 launch of the hugely anticipated MetroidÂ® Prime 3: Corruption for Wii.