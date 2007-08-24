The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

NPD Numbers: Sony's Spin

carousel.jpgOnly thing better than a batch of NPD numbers is the downpour of platform-holder spin that follows them! First up today is Sony, who took the downright personable step of having Mariam Sughayer, SCEA's analyst relations manager, leave a message on Sony's PlayStation.Blog:

From a PlayStation perspective, coming out of E3 we were really anticipating a good reaction to our new hardware pricing announced on July 9th, and we were obviously very pleased to see that PS3 sales increased with 159K units sold at retail for the month of July, which puts us up 61% over June numbers.

Poor thing. That's what those in the spin business call a "Karraker's Crucible". Very tough ask. When the 360 becomes world-famous for simply not working, plus you drop your prices by $100 and still can't outsell it, there's only so much spin you can put on something before you just can't spin it any further. Still, considering the difficulty of the spin, it's not a bad performance from the Sony debutant. Industry Sales Climb, PS3 Sales Climb Too [PlayStation.Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles