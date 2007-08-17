NYT: EA Owns Ubisfot

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

sac.jpgIt might be news to Electronic Arts, it might be news to Ubisoft, but it's definitely news inside today's New York Times. In a rather bland look at the tiff forming around the frame-per-seconds of Madden on the PS3 and the Xbox 360, the New York Times mentions a handful of games that are getting delayed for the Playstation 3 as a possible sign that developers are having problems with Sony's hardware. The story's last example is Ghost Recon II which , according to the story, "is made by Ubisoft, which in turn is owned by Electronic Arts." Ouch, somebody better alert France.

Sony v. Microsoft (With Helmets) [New York Times]

