NYT: EA Owns Ubisfot

It might be news to Electronic Arts, it might be news to Ubisoft, but it's definitely news inside today's New York Times. In a rather bland look at the tiff forming around the frame-per-seconds of Madden on the PS3 and the Xbox 360, the New York Times mentions a handful of games that are getting delayed for the Playstation 3 as a possible sign that developers are having problems with Sony's hardware. The story's last example is Ghost Recon II which , according to the story, "is made by Ubisoft, which in turn is owned by Electronic Arts." Ouch, somebody better alert France.

