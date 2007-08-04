We're Off To See The Blizzard!

Blizzard's not-so-annual convention known as BlizzCon, bringing tens of thousands of Diablo, StarCraft and World of Warcraft fans out of their basements and into the air-conditioned comfort of the Anaheim Convention Centre, kicks off today. And we're already there! Barring any unforeseen traffic mishaps, I'll be raiding today's panels, exhibit halls and gameplay sessions to get everyone up to speed on the latest from StarCraft II and World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King.

Of course, requisite photographs of the con's cosplayers, goody bag contents and various oddities that delight and horrify will be added to a handy Flickr photostream as the day becomes night. Stay tuned for more!