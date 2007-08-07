Nintendo, Capcom Employee Porn?

Adult video maker Plum has a series of hardcore flicks called "First Time Amateurs Live." Here's the hook: They're young women who've worked for major Japanese corporations. Women who've apparently worked for Nintendo as a secretary (link NSFW), a Capcom PR lady (ditto) and Makuhari Messe receptionist (likewise). Makuhari Messe? That's where they hold the Tokyo Game Show! Note that no Nintendo or Capcom characters actually appear in these videos. Mosaics, however, do. Company Workers Dirty Movies [Insert Credit]