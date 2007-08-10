OGH Gives Overlord A Tongue-Lashing

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

I miss my grandmother. Just before her death many years ago she had been teaching me to play chess, in exchange for which she agreed to try out some NES games with me. Unfortunately her part of the bargain was never able to be fulfilled, but the way she called me a little fucker the first time I caught her in checkmate brings to mind our beloved Old Grandma Hardcore. Were my mum-mu alive today and playing Overlord, I'd like to think it would go something like this, NSFW language and all. Old Grandma Hardcore...will you be my new granny?

Video 21: Grandma plays Overlord [YouTube via Destructoid - Thanks Neal!]

