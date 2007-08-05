Acclaim's 2Moons MMORPG In Open Beta

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

2moons.jpg In something of a departure from Dance!, the new Acclaim Game's 'extreme action MMORPG' (it sounds so dramatic) 2Moons started its open beta last week to little fanfare - as far as I can tell, there's not been a lot of press on the game. With the tag line of "No mercy for the weak, no pity for the dying, no tears for the slain," the adaptation of Korean MMORPG Dekaron is being aimed towards adults and will retain the free to play model even after going live. David Perry, the guy behind Earthworm Jim and Enter the Matrix, is behind this adaptation. I'm not sure how the promise of 'Massive bloody battles! You against thousands! Blast monsters into chunks of writhing flesh!' differentiates this game from all the other MMORPGS where you kill things with lots of other people.

You can sign up over at the 2moons website and download the client from a couple of sources. And then get to blasting those monsters into chunks of writhing flesh.

