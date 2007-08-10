Opoona Slips A Little

Anyone excited about Oppona? I am! Well, I'm not excited... call me mildly enthused. If you're anywhere between those two emotions, and were looking forward to its release on September 27, I'm sorry. It's been delayed. To November 1. Why? Game needed a little bit more polish it seems, Koei preferring to wait a little while and get a better game onto the market. Tough news, I know, but you can manage. Not like there's a shortage of games worth playing over the next six months. ã‚³ãƒ¼ã‚¨ãƒ¼ã€Wiiç”¨ã‚½ãƒ•ãƒˆã€Žã‚ªãƒ—ãƒ¼ãƒŠã€ã®ç™ºå£²æ—¥ã‚’11æœˆ1æ—¥ã«å»¶æœŸ[Dengeki Online, via Siliconera]