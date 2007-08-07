Famous Shmups Get Capsule Toy Treatment

Japanese toy manufacturer Yujin is releasing a series of capsule toys featuring popular ships from classic shoot 'em ups like Irem's R-Type and Konami's venerable Gradius series dubbed the "Shooting Video Game History Gashapon."

New York based importer Nation Console Support is now taking pre-orders for the first releases in the series, listed below. R-9A Arrow-Head from R-Type 0F-1 Daedalus from Image Fight Vic Viper T301 from Gradius Metarion from Gradius II Silver Hawk from Darius Gaiden

At $US20 for all five, with an estimated ship date of early December, you're looking at the perfect stocking stuffer for the shmup lover in your life. I'm looking at you, Mum.

