Free Radical Talks Timesplitters 4

Speaking with Free Radical script writer Rob Yescombe earlier today, he reiterated that Free Radical is indeed hard at work on Timesplitters 4.

"In the past Timesplitters has been very satirical at the expense of movies, this time it will be satirical at the expense of video games," Yescombe said.

The game is in the very early stages of development, Yescombe said. When I asked him what systems they were developing it for Yescombe said "unsigned at the moment."