Overlord 360 Going Split Screen

Tired of watching your grandmother hurl vulgarities at the television screen while playing Overlord on the Xbox 360 when all you can do is sit on the couch nearby and videotape her (creepier than I intended)? Codemasters has just revealed their lineup for GC 2007, and in the release comes the announcement that 360 Overlord players will be getting split screen multiplayer via free download in the near future, enabling the new feature across all multiplayer maps. Soon you'll be able to put down that camera, pick up the extra controller and unleash hordes of evil Pikmin on your non-Live enabled loved ones just like in those dreams you have every now and then that leave you strangely warm and fuzzy in the morning. Just me then?