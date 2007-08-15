Ozzy Talks Madden

VH1's Harold Goldberg was there when Ozzy Osbourne popped into Times Square's Hard Rock Cafe to shill for Electronic Arts Madden 08. Goldberg even got a second or two with the rapidly-aging rock star, probably just a second.

"When my son Jack was living with us and he would disappear for 15 hours, I'd think, 'Where can he be now?' I used to find him in his room concentrating on the screen. (Makes a face of grim determination.) I mean, he's an expert at this stuff. I ain't got a clue about it. But it's fun to watch him. He's got it down, Jack."