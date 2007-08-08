Prophetic Pachter Predicts PlayStation Pricing

Wedbush Morgan analyst and Kotaku reader crush Michael Pachter (not pictured) has issued his end of month notes for the video game market, predicting a pair of PlayStation family price cuts. First, the Pach expects that Sony will be "in a position" to slash the PLAYSTATION 3 price just prior to or in time with the release of Rockstar Games' recently delayed Grand Theft Auto IV and Konami's Metal Gear Solid 4, both due in the first half of 2008.

Second, he and his Wedbush Morgan buddies claim that a PlayStation 2 price drop before the holidays is totally "possible." I've added both to the Kotaku Predictoriser and wait for it to regurgitate judgement. In the meantime, let's hear your thoughts.

Pachter: PS2 Price Drop In 2007, PS3 To Drop For GTA IV [Gamasutra]