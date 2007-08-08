The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Prophetic Pachter Predicts PlayStation Pricing

the_amazing_randi.jpgWedbush Morgan analyst and Kotaku reader crush Michael Pachter (not pictured) has issued his end of month notes for the video game market, predicting a pair of PlayStation family price cuts. First, the Pach expects that Sony will be "in a position" to slash the PLAYSTATION 3 price just prior to or in time with the release of Rockstar Games' recently delayed Grand Theft Auto IV and Konami's Metal Gear Solid 4, both due in the first half of 2008.

Second, he and his Wedbush Morgan buddies claim that a PlayStation 2 price drop before the holidays is totally "possible." I've added both to the Kotaku Predictoriser and wait for it to regurgitate judgement. In the meantime, let's hear your thoughts.

Pachter: PS2 Price Drop In 2007, PS3 To Drop For GTA IV [Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles