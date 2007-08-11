PAX 07 Sched Unveiled

If you're planning on attending this year's Penny Arcade Expo, you should probably hop on over to the site to check out the full schedule they just posted for the event that's kicking off later this month at the Washington State Convention and Trade Centre. The three day event has more than 22,000 people registered, tons of companies showing and some really interesting panels set up. The PAX guys are particularly psyched about the "Between a Rock and a Hard Place: The Love Hate Relationship between Devs and Pubs."

The panel will pit Seamus Blackley, currently of CAA; Lindsay Gupton of Amaze Entertainment (Crash of the Titans) and John Williamson of Zombie Studios (America's Army) in a steel cage match to the death...OK, I made that up, but they will be there to talk harshly at each other.

Rooster Teeth Productions will also be on hand to talk machinima and the show's keynote will be uber geek Wil Wheaton, writer, actor, guy-who-played Wesley Crush on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Shhhhhhhedule [PAX]