The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PC BioShock Coming Soon. Very Soon.

biopc.jpg7pm EDT. Monday night (if that's your neck of the woods; the rest of you go sort out your own time zone conversion like I had to). That's when PC users can get in on the sweet, sweet BioShock demo action those 360 owners have been licking off their fingers this past week. FilePlanet users, you should already be "pre-downloading" it, everyone else, hold tight. Big question is, will you be playing the same demo? NO! OK, mainly yes, but we've been told one of the plasmids is in a different spot. Here's hoping this relocation doesn't completely RUIN the experience.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles