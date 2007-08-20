PC BioShock Coming Soon. Very Soon.

7pm EDT. Monday night (if that's your neck of the woods; the rest of you go sort out your own time zone conversion like I had to). That's when PC users can get in on the sweet, sweet BioShock demo action those 360 owners have been licking off their fingers this past week. FilePlanet users, you should already be "pre-downloading" it, everyone else, hold tight. Big question is, will you be playing the same demo? NO! OK, mainly yes, but we've been told one of the plasmids is in a different spot. Here's hoping this relocation doesn't completely RUIN the experience.