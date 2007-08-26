Penny Arcade Adventures: On The Rain-Slick Precipice Of Darkness Website Opens

Just in time to miraculously coincide with PAX, Hothead Games had announced that the Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness website is now open for business. The episodic game is set to launch this year and will feature the ability to custom create a character that will join Gabe and Tycho in their exploits. PAX attendees will get a chance to try out the character creation at the Hothead Games booth. I have an interview with the Hothead folks tomorrow morning and will presumably get the chance to create a character myself which I will then try to convince them to let me photograph for posting later. They are also running a contest at the show to find a name to be used for a character in the game and PAX goers were encouraged to submit their real names for possible inclusion. I went ahead and submitted mine so perhaps I'll be lucky and my ridiculous sounding name will be chosen. I mean I know it's no Florian Eckhardt, but then, what is.

