Penny Arcade Adventures To Appear On XBLA

More Penny Arcade news from PAX, imagine that! Hothead Games announced today that the Penny Arcade Adventures downloadable episodic game will be available over Xbox Live arcade. It will join the releases destined for Windows, Mac OS X and even Linux. Now that's what I call hi-tech! The game is set to release in the early part of 2008. I'll be checking it out tomorrow morning so if I can push back my hangover and get the hooker out of the room early enough, I'll be sure to let you know what it was like.