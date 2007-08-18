PETA's Super Mario Bros. Platformer

Full of copyright infringing cutscenes, passable platforming and propaganda about KFC's chicken raising standards, PETA's Super Chick Sisters is the kind of Flash-based edutainment that only the animal rights group could provide. Tasked with rescuing a kidnapped Pamela Anderson, decked out in royally tasteful clothing, lead chickens Nugget and Chickette embark on a lesson filled adventure.While Wii injury jokes abound, the rest of the game is filled with PETA-calibre serious messages. You'll trounce disembodied Colonel Sanders heads attached to robotic legs, eat tofu (natch) to double your size, and face many bloody buckets of death. It's a quick romp, one that's surprisingly well designed.
For those who tire of the infantile, pre-programmed, anti-PETA comments sure to come, there are five levels of chicken platforming awaiting you. Enjoy!
Super Chick Sisters [PETA - thanks, Neoness!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink