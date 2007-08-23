PGR4 Coming October 2 (US), October 12 (Europe)

Microsoft just sent word that Project Gotham Racing 4 is nearly done, and will be released in the US on October 2 and in Europe on October 14. It'll go for $US60. Not content with just this vital information, they also sent along a list of ten more cars that will feature in the game, as well as nine more bikes. Which normally wouldn't excite me, but I've got a thing for Aston Martins, so the 2005 Vantage V8's inclusion is good news. Rest of the new additions are only a click away.

PGR 4 Coming Oct 2, Plus More on Cars, Bikes Greetings "Project Gotham Racing 4" Fans!

We're back with the latest exciting news and updates on this holiday's most hotly-anticipated racing game, "Project Gotham RacingÂ® 4," developed exclusively for Xbox 360â„¢ by the team at Bizarre Creations.

Over the past few months, we've revealed details on the all-new career mode, the dynamic weather system, PGR On Demand, some of the exotic locales that the game will feature, including St. Petersburg, Shanghai, and Macau, and the revised kudos system. Now racing fans can catch a sneak-peak at even more of the iconic vehicles that will be featured in the upcoming racing game.

Please visit www.xbox.com/pgr4news for six new screenshots of some of the latest vehicles we're unveiling, including:

Cars

* Ariel Atom 300 Supercharged 2004 * Aston Martin V8 Vantage 2005 * Austin Mini Cooper S 1964 * Chevrolet Camaro Z28 1969 * Ferrari F430 2004 * Caparo T1 2007 * Caterham R500 2000 * Lamborghini Gallardo 2004 * Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 2005 * Tesla Roadster 2008

Motorcycles

* BMW F 800 S 2006 * Honda NR750 1992 * Honda CBR600RR 2005 * Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 2007 * MTT Turbine Superbike 2006 * MV Agusta F4 Senna 2006 * Norton 500 Manx 1962 * Triumph Speed Triple 2005 * Triumph Trident 2005

We also wanted to confirm that the game will launch on October 2, 2007 in North America with an estimated retail price of US $59.99. The team is putting the finishing touches on the game to ensure it crosses the finish line at retail as the best title yet in the "PGRÂ®" racing franchise.

Be on the lookout for additional updates as we continue to roll out the game's impressive new features and locations.

Until next time, keep your car in fifth and two wheels on the pavement!

Your "Project Gotham Racing 4" Team