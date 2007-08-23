The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PGR4 Coming October 2 (US), October 12 (Europe)

vantagev8.jpgMicrosoft just sent word that Project Gotham Racing 4 is nearly done, and will be released in the US on October 2 and in Europe on October 14. It'll go for $US60. Not content with just this vital information, they also sent along a list of ten more cars that will feature in the game, as well as nine more bikes. Which normally wouldn't excite me, but I've got a thing for Aston Martins, so the 2005 Vantage V8's inclusion is good news. Rest of the new additions are only a click away.

PGR 4 Coming Oct 2, Plus More on Cars, Bikes Greetings "Project Gotham Racing 4" Fans!

We're back with the latest exciting news and updates on this holiday's most hotly-anticipated racing game, "Project Gotham RacingÂ® 4," developed exclusively for Xbox 360â„¢ by the team at Bizarre Creations.

Over the past few months, we've revealed details on the all-new career mode, the dynamic weather system, PGR On Demand, some of the exotic locales that the game will feature, including St. Petersburg, Shanghai, and Macau, and the revised kudos system. Now racing fans can catch a sneak-peak at even more of the iconic vehicles that will be featured in the upcoming racing game.

Please visit www.xbox.com/pgr4news for six new screenshots of some of the latest vehicles we're unveiling, including:

Cars

* Ariel Atom 300 Supercharged 2004 * Aston Martin V8 Vantage 2005 * Austin Mini Cooper S 1964 * Chevrolet Camaro Z28 1969 * Ferrari F430 2004 * Caparo T1 2007 * Caterham R500 2000 * Lamborghini Gallardo 2004 * Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 2005 * Tesla Roadster 2008

Motorcycles

* BMW F 800 S 2006 * Honda NR750 1992 * Honda CBR600RR 2005 * Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 2007 * MTT Turbine Superbike 2006 * MV Agusta F4 Senna 2006 * Norton 500 Manx 1962 * Triumph Speed Triple 2005 * Triumph Trident 2005

We also wanted to confirm that the game will launch on October 2, 2007 in North America with an estimated retail price of US $59.99. The team is putting the finishing touches on the game to ensure it crosses the finish line at retail as the best title yet in the "PGRÂ®" racing franchise.

Be on the lookout for additional updates as we continue to roll out the game's impressive new features and locations.

Until next time, keep your car in fifth and two wheels on the pavement!

Your "Project Gotham Racing 4" Team

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles