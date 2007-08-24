PGR4 Will Also Have Geometry Wars

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

geowars.jpgBundling Geometry Wars inside PGR3 was a good move. Bundling another Gemoetry Wars with PGR4, well, that's also a good move. Bizarre have announced that Project Gotham Racing 4 will include Geometry Wars: Waves, which while being a "new" game is not, apparently, the next "true game" in the series and is based on Retro Evolved. So...newish, then? At any rate, it won't be available over XBLA (for now, anyway), so if you want it you're going to need to pony up for PGR4. Exclusive Geometry Wars in PGR4 [Pro-G]

