Phantom Hourglass Dated For Europe (Delay=Not So Bad!)

Nintendo have announced a release date for Phantom Hourglass in Europe. And it's in 2007! October 19, actually, which is less than a month after the game's US release. Leaves European Zelda fans in a pickle - do you wait 2-3 weeks and grab it locally? Or do you import to shave a week or two off that wait? Unless your English isn't the best. Then I guess you just wait for the local release. For English-speakers, though...decisions decisions.