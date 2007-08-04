Star Trek Conquest Dated

Bethesda today confirmed that Star Trek: Conquest is coming to both the Playstation 2 and the Wii this holiday. The Wii version will support the use of both the remote and the nunchuk, but appears to be hand phaser free.

Dashed! Hopes of hopping around in front of my television in skin tight pants and an open-necked shirt while trying to both talk up sexy green aliens and blasting bad guys with my remote are dashed. I'll be in the corner crying if anyone needs me.

August 3, 2007 (Rockville, MD) - Bethesda SoftworksÂ®, a ZeniMax Media company, today announced its next STAR TREK videogame, STAR TREKÂ®: Conquest, a blend of strategy and intense action set in "The Next Generation" era. Conquest will be available for the Wiiâ„¢ home video game system from Nintendo and PlayStationÂ®2.

Players take control of Federation, Klingon, Romulan, Cardassian, Dominion, and Breen forces and lead them in a campaign to control the Galaxy, one planet at a time. Build and manage your growing empire in turn-based strategy, fully utilising the Wii Remoteâ„¢ as you select and manoeuvre your starships throughout the large, galactic map.

Strategically, you must effectively manage limited resources to expand your empire. You decide how to best achieve objectives by managing your fleets and admirals, building support structures, researching technology, and engaging your enemies in combat.

Once battle is initiated, Conquest switches to a ship level tactical view allowing direct command of your ships as you engage in real-time combat. While manoeuvring your starship with the Nunchukâ„¢, take direct aim and fire away with the Wii Remoteâ„¢.

Conquest has not yet been rated by the ESRB. Scheduled for a simultaneous release this Holiday at an estimated MSRP of $US29.99 on the Wiiâ„¢ and $US19.99 on the PlayStationÂ®2.