Pink Panther To Maul Children's Minds

The Pink Panther has never struck me as a particularly educational franchise. If anything French police detective Jacques Clouseau has the potential to make children even dumber, and my memories of the cartoon character always bring to mind Owens Corning insulation, but apparently Compedia sees things differently. The edutainment game company have partnered with MGM to create a series of educational titles featuring the cartoon cat. Compedia CEO Shai Newman is confident.

With millions of CD ROMs sold in over 40 markets, we are confident that we will have good sales results with the new Pink Panther line of products. The games will allow kids in many countries to play our user friendly, high quality games and enjoy the fun of learning with the Pink Panther

The Pink Panther was once voiced by Matt Frewer of Max Headroom fame. Your child will never learn anything from something associated with Matt Frewer. Look for the first titles to be previewed at Leipzig next week.