Pink Panther To Maul Children's Minds

The Pink Panther has never struck me as a particularly educational franchise. If anything French police detective Jacques Clouseau has the potential to make children even dumber, and my memories of the cartoon character always bring to mind Owens Corning insulation, but apparently Compedia sees things differently. The edutainment game company have partnered with MGM to create a series of educational titles featuring the cartoon cat. Compedia CEO Shai Newman is confident.
The Pink Panther was once voiced by Matt Frewer of Max Headroom fame. Your child will never learn anything from something associated with Matt Frewer. Look for the first titles to be previewed at Leipzig next week.
New PC Games Hit Shelves this Fall/Preview at Leipzig GC 2007
Los Angeles, California (August 16, 2007) - This autmun, Compedia, an industry leader in the international edutainment games market, will bring in some fun with the launch of a new line of the Pink Panther interactive games. Through the deal with MGM, Compedia will develop educational games for the CD-Rom format starring "the Pink Panther" touching subjects like the environment, preservation, and astronomy.
The Pink Panther interactive line will feature high quality graphics and animation, engaging activities and charming songs to make the learning experience more fun.
"With millions of CD ROMs sold in over 40 markets, we are confident that we will have good sales results with the new Pink Panther line of products. The games will allow kids in many countries to play our user friendly, high quality games and enjoy the fun of learning with the Pink Panther," said Mr. Shai Newman, CEO of Compedia. "Compedia is delighted to cooperate with MGM to bring quality family-friendly games to the market"
