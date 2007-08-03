The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Official Fallout 3 Site Emerges

101.jpgYou work on a fancy new game, you need a fancy new site. Like Fallout 3's new digs. Not much there at the moment aside from your usual wallpapers, positive-press roundups and a glimpse of the dev team's working conditions (above), but there is a heart-warmingly humble diary post from Bethesda's Todd Howard for you to read. Dude nearly bends back over himself in reverence to the original Fallout, which is always nice. He even posts highlights from Interplay's original "Fallout Vision Statement", which they've been consulting throughout development of Fallout 3. Good reading.
Welcome Back to Fallout [Fallout 3 Official Site]

