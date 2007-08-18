Plans To Expand Wii Production Stalled

Thought it was going to be easier to get a Wii? Think again. Nintendo's plans to expand Wii production has apparently been delayed according to Taiwan-based component makers. The expansion was previously slated for June, but has been now been pushed backed due to tight supply of IC chips and PCBs. What's that mean? Shortages most likely won't ease up this year. Bummer. Wii Production Delay [DigiTimes via 1Up]