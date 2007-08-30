Play LotRO Free

A nice, week-long vacation in Middle Earth sounds absolutely lovely right now. I mean, they've got everything; verdant hills, babbling brooks, Misty Mountains, all-encompassing battle to determine the fate of the world...toss in some taquitos and I'm there. Right now you can take a 7-day trip to the land of hobbits for the low, low price of free as Turbine launches a free trial for their critically acclaimed MMO, Lord of the Rings Online: Shadows of Angmar. Just head over to http://trial.lotro.com to sign up, wait out what is sure to be a massive, time-consuming download, and you'll be toking up pipeweed in the Shire in no time. If anything it'll be something to do in between periods of swearing you'll never return to World of Warcraft.

PLAY THE LORD OF THE RINGS ONLINE(TM) FOR FREE!

Turbine Launches 7-day Free Trial Program for the Hottest MMO of the Year

WESTWOOD, MA - August 29, 2007 - Turbine, Inc. has launched the official 7-day free trial of The Lord of the Rings Online(TM): Shadows of Angmar(TM) (LOTRO). Beginning today, fans in North America, Australia, and New Zealand can play the best online game for free by visiting http://trial.lotro.com.

LOTRO has received critical acclaim from around the globe. Since its launch in April, LOTRO has quickly become the second largest MMORPG with an estimated 4 million characters calling Middle-earth their home. The game continues to grow with two massive updates that have increased the world by over 20%:

- 10,000,000 square meters of new landscape to explore - Over 200 new quests that extend the epic story - Introduction of Legendary Play where players can experience PvP as a powerful Ranger or a fearsome Troll - New and updated features including the Reputation, Bartering and Music systems

"We have surpassed our goal of combining the greatest fantasy of all time with a state-of-the-art online social experience," said Jeffrey Anderson, CEO of Turbine, Inc. "And now, we want everyone to have the opportunity to walk through the Shire, climb the Misty Mountains, fight with their own fellowship in the War of the Ring, and fully experience the greatest fantasy of all time."

Eligible fans can participate in The Lord of the Rings Online trial program and play the game for 7 days, free of charge. At the end of the trial, players will have the option to continue to play LOTRO, and keep the characters created during their 7-day free trial time, by purchasing the game either online or at retail. To participate in the 7-day free trial or to find out where to buy LOTRO, visit http://trial.lotro.com.

The Lord of the Rings Online delivers an interactive experience brimming with life and filled with the familiar people, places and monsters from the most beloved fantasy adventure of all time. From the quaint surroundings of the Shire to Angmar, the vile kingdom of the Witch-king, players will experience the world of Middle-earth as never before. The Lord of the Rings Online is available for purchase at major retailers across North America. For more information about The Lord of the Rings Online, please visit www.lotro.com.