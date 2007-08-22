Play Wii Tennis, Win A Lexus IS F

Visitors to the US Open in New York will get a chance to bring home a big prize for playing tiny tennis. From the 4th through the 6th of September, Lexus is setting up a scaled down tennis court in Rockefeller entre (rendered above) where players can participate in a Wii Sports Tennis competition, complete with colour commentary from ESPN's Luke Jensen. The top two players will compete in finals on the 6th, with the winner receiving a one-year lease on a new Lexus IS F performance sedan, the same model the Men's Singles Champion will receive in the real tournament, as well as the opportunity to watch the US Open finals from the Lexus Luxury Suite. On top of that, for each serve hit during the competition Lexus donates $1 to the Andy Roddick Foundation to help abused, neglected, or catastrophically ill children. Hit the jump for full details on your chance to win a Lexus while supporting a good cause.

Lexus brings Virtual Open to Rockefeller Centre

New Yorkers can participate in ultimate tennis experience for chance to win a one-year lease on a new Lexus IS F

NEW YORK —As the world's professional tennis players vie for greatness at the US Open, New Yorkers will have the opportunity to share the experience at the Lexus Virtual Open at Rockefeller Centre during the second week of the tournament. Participants can compete on a scaled down version of a tennis court for the chance to win a one-year lease on a new Lexus IS F and tickets to the US Open finals.

Tennis and gaming enthusiasts will take to the virtual courts at Rockefeller Center, in the heart of New York City, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 4-6. Professional tennis player and ESPN on-court analyst Luke Jensen will instruct participants and provide commentary as they compete on Nintendo's Wii console. For each serve hit during the virtual tournament, Lexus will donate $1 to the Andy Roddick Foundation (up to $30,000).

"As a sponsor of the US Open we created this event to bring the excitement of Flushing Meadows to Manhattan," said Steve Jett, Lexus national marketing communications manager. "There's nothing like the thrill of competing in the US Open, and while tennis enthusiasts may never experience the roar of the crowd and feel the courts beneath their feet, the Lexus Virtual Open at Rockefeller Centre gives them the opportunity to get a taste of it—and win a one-year lease on a new IS F performance sedan, the same vehicle Lexus is awarding to the Men's Singles Champion."

The top two scorers will compete on Sept. 6 for the chance to win the grand prize, a one- year lease on a Lexus IS F and two tickets to watch the US Open finals in the Lexus Luxury Suite on Sunday, Sept. 9. The runner up will receive two tickets to watch the US Open semi-finals on Sept. 8 in the Lexus Luxury Suite. The event is open to the public. For more information about the Lexus Virtual Open at Rockefeller Centre, participants can log on to myownpursuit.com.