The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PlayStation Eye Has More Potential, Ability Than Wii Remote

ps3cam.jpgThe PlayStation Eye (ie EyeToy 2) and Wii Remote are kinda similar. Both rely on your movements, anyways. Can't they just get along? Nope. CVG are intent on turning brother against brother, and asked Eye of Judgement director Kazuhito Miyaki whether he thought Sony's new camera was a better gaming option than the Wii Remote:

In Eye of Judgement it's all about summoning the creatures. With other games it'll be about creating a whole different dynamic so, in a way, you could say there is much more potential and ability in our technology.

He may be right! The feature-set for the new camera sounds impressive, especially the multi-directional microphone. So it might have "potential"! Then again, the new EyeToy could also have the "potential" to be played twice then put in the cupboard. Just like the old one. Sony: Eye Toy has more potential than Wii Remote [CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles