PlayStation Store MEGA UPDATE (Demos, Trailers)

Sure, you read that Tekken 5 was available for download. Puzzle Fighter, too. Think that's the last of the PlayStation store updates for today? No way, Sony have gone DOWNLOAD CRAZY. Three demos are also now up: Tiger Woods 2008, All-Pro Football 2K8 and NASCAR 08. Don't like sports? There's some Heavenly Sword vids (the latest animated episode and the making of the latest animated episode), a Folklore trailer, a Jericho trailer and movie trailers for Beowulf and...Bee Movie. OK, so that's not DOWNLOAD CRAZY, more like...a somewhat generous offering. What's New in the PLAYSTATION Store? [PlayStation.Blog]