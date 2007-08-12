The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Pokepalooza Promotes Gamer Friendliness

new_dp_starters.jpgIn this day of black hat hackers, rabid fanboys and FPS mania, it's good to see some folks getting out there and helping each other out for the sake of video games. The purveyors of pokepalooza.aceboard.com a forum for Pokemon afficianados is hosting a weekend long Pokepalooza ( Friday 9:00AM PST until Sunday 11:00PM PST) for the purpose of meeting, trading and otherwise hob-nobbing with your fellow Pokemon trainers. Forum creator ANGELICHAVEN has this to say about the event:

I and a bunch of other trainers across the globe will be hosting Pokepalooza, and I'm asking for YOUR help. This is a great event where Pokemon fans get the opportunity to help each other. Dont worry, when we do this event, everything will be FREE, YES FREE! We will be sharing our pokes (yes, even EVENT POKES), TMs, Berries, and whatever else you may need, I'm SURE we will have it. And, to those of you asking "what's the catch?" Well, there is NO CATCH! This is just a big giveaway to help other people out so YOUR participation will be very APPRECIATED. Remember, my team and I expect NOTHING BACK, although a simple "thank you" will surely make our day!

Now that is what I call sweet. Now we just need to send this news to all those nasty WoW goldfarmers and maybe they'll start giving away their services for a simple thank you. The world would be a better place. Pokepalooza Forum [pokepalooza.aceboard.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles