Pony Friends More Mature, More Gruesome Than Originally Thought

We didn't actually get to play Eidos' Pony Friends for the Nintendo DS on the Games Convention show floor today, but we did find time to walk past the booth in a hurry to get somewhere else. Most surprising thing about the title we learned today is that it, apparently, has a strong military aspect to it. You can use grenades to take out swarms of enemies? Awesome.

Pony Friends—leave no man (or pony) behind.