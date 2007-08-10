Postal Makes Bourne Book Cameo

Just got a press release directly from Running With Scissors CEO Vince Desi (above). It mentions that the company's game Postal is mentioned in the latest Bourne novel The Bourne Betrayal, written by Eric Van Lustbader. (Bourne creator Robert Ludlum passed away in 2001). The Postal franchise finds its way onto page 270. In the book, a young gang banger is given a gun in thanks for not ratting out some arsonists. The kid decides to use the weapon because he:

"already had some experience with blowing people's heads off playing Postal 2..."

Vince Desi has openly declared to "perform a BJ in gratitude — that is, a Bourne Job." Using lame puns and reinforcing negative gaming stereotypes, that's our Desi.

Full release after the jump. POSTAL Cuts a Cameo in Latest "Bourne" Novel

Ludlum's "The Bourne Betrayal" References the Classic Running With Scissors' Video Game

Tucson, AZ As video games become consistently embedded in our culture, it was only a matter of time before POSTAL - already the subject of a soon-to-be-released motion picture made its way into the literary world as well. The POSTAL franchise, currently celebrating its 10th anniversary as development on POSTAL 3 progresses, is specifically mentioned on page 270 of Robert Ludlum's latest bestseller, "The Bourne Betrayal".

In the novel, a young, would-be gang banger is given a hand gun in appreciation for not snitching out a group of arsonists. The youngster then decides to put the pistol to use, as he felt he "already had some experience blowing people's heads off playing POSTAL 2...."

"Media whore and Running With Scissors CEO Vince Desi was so delighted with the mention that he openly declared his willingness to "perform a BJ in gratitude - that is, a Bourne Job. Hopefully the Hillary hypocrites won't see this as another opportunity to connect the dots between real violence and violent action in a video game; then again maybe this is a blessing since it would mean the literary world will have to share the same ignorant blame."

This all takes place as the third entry in the Bourne film series, "The Bourne Ultimatum" starring Matt Damon, explodes into theatres across America. Desi added "I seen it the day it opened, loved it, makes Bond look like Homer Simpson."

