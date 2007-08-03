Sam And Max Season 1 Goes Corporeal

For those of you who like to be inundated with box art for your hard earned cash, Sam and Max Season 1 has just shipped to retailers across the US. In addition to the game, the material version will include a Sam and Max poster and bonus disc with behind the scenes content.

So for $US29.99, you can get Sam and Max goodies and further piss off your spouse by littering your mahogany-covered living room with more florescent packaging. It's like a 2-for-1 sale and your couples counsellor is invited!

Sam and Max Season 1 - Shippin' out [theadventuress]