SingStar PS3 Dated For US

Sony are intent on converting you pagan Americans into true SingStar believers, and their masterplan kicks up a notch when the PS3 version of the drunk girl shriekfest karaoke sim goes on sale in the US. That day is approaching, and has been announced by Sony as being November 13. Why not get yourself ready by perusing some of the tracklist. And maybe even contemplating that playing this won't make you any less of a man. SingStar PS3 Gets Tracks, Release Date [1UP]