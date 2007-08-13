The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

SingStar PS3 Dated For US

shrieking.jpgSony are intent on converting you pagan Americans into true SingStar believers, and their masterplan kicks up a notch when the PS3 version of the drunk girl shriekfest karaoke sim goes on sale in the US. That day is approaching, and has been announced by Sony as being November 13. Why not get yourself ready by perusing some of the tracklist. And maybe even contemplating that playing this won't make you any less of a man. SingStar PS3 Gets Tracks, Release Date [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles