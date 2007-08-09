Price Drop Spikes 360 Sales

I suppose it isn't too surprising that today's $US50 price drop caused a bit of a spike in Amazon sales of the Xbox 360. Though as of this afternoon, it's still nowhere near the 1,000 percent jump the 360's HD-DVD received after its price drop and five free HD-DVD deal.
Currently the Elite version of the 360 is seeing a 164 per cent increase, jumping from the 37 spot all the way up to number 14. Meanwhile the 20GB version of the 360 is up 258 per cent leap-frogging the Elite in popularity as it skips from 43 to the 12 spot. I was a little surprised to see that the the lonesome core 360, cheapest of the trio, was nowhere to be seen in the top 20. Despite its low, almost Wii-like price, its down in the sales doldrums, bumped up a mere 49 per cent from 268 to 179. Hey, I guess consumers are smart afterall.
Amazon Movers and Shakers [Amazon]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink