Pro Evo Coming To Wii, Bringing Wiggle, Waggle

proevo08logo.jpgAnnounced yesterday at Leipzig, Konami's Pro Evo football series will be returning to a Nintendo home console for the first time in aaaaages with a Wii version of Pro Evo 8. Sound good? There's a couple of catches. First, it's running later than the other versions, and won't be ready until Q1 2008. Second, all the press release really mentions is waggle control. No word on anything like online multiplayer or how many leagues/teams it's going to feature. That's not to say it won't feature all of that, just...hold your horses until we get more info. Presser follows.

Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH to bring best-selling Pro Evolution Soccer series to WiiTM Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH has announced it will be bringing its multi-million-selling Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) series to Nintendo Wiiâ„¢, with a bespoke version of the game being developed for the system for release in 2008.

Scheduled for a Q1 launch, the Wii version of PES will offer the same level of realism that has established the series as the definitive football title, but has been undergone a radical rethink to make the most of the Wii's motion-sensitive control system. The game will make full use of the Wii Remote and Nunchuk controllers, offering total control over every aspect of the players and their movements both on and off the ball. The clever use of the Wii controllers will allow users to send players running into space, and to distribute the ball with ease.

"We are extremely keen to introduce PES to as wide a selection of football fans as possible, and the Wii and its unique abilities are a perfect fit," commented Jon Murphy, Pro Evolution Soccer Team Leader for Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH. "The potential for PES on the format is enormous, and we look forward to a very exciting start to 2008."

PES (Provisional Title) will be released for Nintendo Wiiâ„¢ in Q1 2008.

