Project O Gets Real Name

Bit hard not to get excited over Project O. Yasuhiro Wada (Harvest Moon), Yoshiro Kimura (HM & Chulip), Youichi Kawaguchi (Dragon Quest VIII) AND Hideo Minaba (art design for FF XII)? Oh my. My knees, they're trembling. Anyways, the game's coming along nicely, and even has a real name now! King's Story. Which fits, since you play the King, whose job is to roam the land giving jobs/orders to people, who will then just go off and do them. Think Black & White, but more cuddly, more adorable. Project-O Officially Named King's Story [1UP]