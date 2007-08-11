Prototype Not So Prototypical

Sierra today announced that they are working on a new title for the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 which they describe as a "new kind of open-world game, featuring a rich story line of conspiracy, deception and deadly shape shifting action."

The game is being developed by Radical Entertainment, the folks behind Crash of the Titans and Scarface, and tells the story Alex Mercer, a man haunted by his past, fighting a secret war in New York City. There's action, there's conspiracy, and there's that deadly shape-shifting action, which is auto-hot. Apparently this shape-shifting power will allow the lead character to morph into people he meets in the game and steal their skills or powers. Let's hope you get to play as that guy.

Hit the jump for the press release.Sierra Entertainment and Radical Entertainment Raise the Bar on Open-World Games

LOS ANGELES (August 10, 2007) - Sierra Entertainment, a division of Vivendi Games, today announced PROTOTYPEâ„¢, a completely new kind of open-world game, featuring a rich story line of conspiracy, deception and deadly shape shifting action.

Developed by Radical Entertainment, a critically acclaimed developer of open-world games, PROTOTYPE tells the story of Alex Mercer, a man haunted by his past, fighting a secret war in New York City. As the action spirals out of control, a conspiracy tied to his origins threatens the future of mankind itself. Mercer's amazing shapeshifting powers allow him to become an exact replica and steal the skills or powers of anyone who crosses his path.

PROTOTYPE debuts on the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system, Microsoft's Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system and PC in summer 2008.

"Radical Entertainment has a strong pedigree of critically acclaimed, best-selling open-world games, and Sierra Entertainment is excited to see them craft an original game that has already fired-up the imaginations of press and gamers alike," said Martin Tremblay, president, Worldwide Studios for Sierra Entertainment. "PROTOTYPE represents the strength of Sierra Entertainment's internal studios and our commitment to creating original and exciting games."

"Radical Entertainment set out to create the most dynamic video game character ever imagined. From free-form movement to over-the-top combat action; PROTOTYPE can climb or wall-run across any surface, jump 30 stories high, and destroy anything that crosses his path," said Kelly Zmak, president of Radical Entertainment. "Our team at Radical has built upon the technology that drove our previous best-selling games and now has the freedom to dream big and imagine a powerful character in a sprawling city like New York, cloaked in a conspiracy and ripped from today's headlines."