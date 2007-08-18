The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

p1715933dt.jpgAt Leipzig, In2Games will be revealing a line of PS2 titles with motion sensing capabilities. Games like Realplay Pool, Realplay Golf, Realplay Racing, and Realplay Bowling will come packaged with "Freedom" remotes that emulate tools of the game, like pool cues and golf clubs. (Currently they have similar offerings that require multiple components to work at a limited capacity.)

At $US60 a pop and the massive PS2 install base, these titles could do very well this Christmas if Wii shortages continue. You know, for the folks who wear jeans from Walmart and believe that 1-ply toilet paper is just as safe as 2.

Wii-style controller to hit PS2 [mcv]

