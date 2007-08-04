EA Makes Skate Date - 360 Demo Coming

EA's entry into the Tony Hawk dominated skateboarding genre can't be contained by just one release date, so Electronic Arts has spread the love across four of them. The Xbox 360 version will be rolling into US stores on the 12th of September, with the UK version dropping two days later on the 14th. Then the US PlayStation 3 version will come waltzing in, easy as you please on the 24th in the states, with the UK release scheduled for October 2nd. I suppose in some circles this could be viewed as an Xbox 360 timed exclusive, but those circles are petty and short-sighted. What does seem to be exclusive on the 360 is the downloadable demo available on the 15th of this month via Xbox Live Marketplace, giving owners of the Microsoft console some idea of whether or not they should cancel their preorders. I'd like to think the demo will foster cooperation between owners of the two consoles, with the 360 fans reaching out to the PS3 owners with helpful tips and encouragement. *hides in bunker til smoke clears*

CHERTSEY, UK. - August 3, 2007 - Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: ERTS) announced that its award-winning SKATE video game will ship to retail stores on September 12 in the U.S. and September 14 in Europe for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system. The PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system version will ship to stores on September 24 in the U.S. and October 5 in Europe. For players eager to get their hands on the game pre-launch, EA will release a SKATE demo on Xbox Live Marketplace on August 15 so players can experience first-hand the title's groundbreaking new gameplay style - a new way of playing skateboarding games that will invigorate the genre.

The downloadable demo features tutorials and gameplay challenges in San Vanelona's community centre skatepark to introduce gamers to SKATE's revolutionary Flickit controls. The demo also includes the innovative skate.reel feature where gamers can capture video footage of their skate session at any time during the demo and share the footage online at www.skate.ea.com for other players to view, rate and comment on.

In the game, everything you do works towards getting you coverage in two of skateboarding's premiere magazines - Thrasher and The Skateboard Mag. Coverage also means sponsors, product, money and fame. Become a legend by getting the covers and you'll earn a coveted invitation to skate in the X Games - the world's top skateboarding competition. You'll be able to throw down on the street course and go huge in the Skateboard Big Air event, innovated and dominated by two time gold medalist Danny Way.

SKATE recently received the "Best Sports Game of E3 - IGN Xbox 360" award at the E3 tradeshow in Santa Monica. SKATE was also one of only four games nominated for Best Sports game for the "Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2007". The judges for this award included editors from the 36 leading videogame publications in the industry.

With innovative Flickit controls that take advantage of the dual analogue sticks and the ability to sculpt tricks that define your own style, SKATE delivers an authentic boarding mecca like no other videogame. SKATE is developed by EA Black Box in Vancouver, British Columbia and is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB and 12+ by PEGI.