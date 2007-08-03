PlayStation Store Update: Advanced Rock Edition

This week's PlayStation Store update should be going live right around.... now. It's a rather solid week, containing the expansion to the previously released Blast Factor known as Blast Factor: Advanced Research. That's a $US4.99 download. On the free side, demos for Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 and The Darkness are also available. But that's not all!
PlayStation Store's passive side features trailers for Michael Clayton, Get Smart and The Game Plan. That's twice The Rock!
A Resident Evil 5 wallpaper has also been added as has a cheaper Super Rub-A-Dub. The duck steering game has dropped from $US6.99 to $US2.99 as of today.
Each new addition should take you no more than a few hours to download, now that the PlayStation Store data centre has added a second modem.
