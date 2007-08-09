Back in July, we posted a couple shots of the Japan only PSP Slim's digital TV tuner. And now, we're posting pics of the interface. Imagine that! The display lists channels and whatnot on the right and has the program in the fill out the rest of the screen. It is possible to use the entire screen as well. Good to know. PSP Pics [Famitsu]
PSP Digital TV Tuner Interface
hey I was wondering if it is posible to buy a psp tuner for tv. and if so where do i get it?