PSP Hard Drive Still A Possibility

So the PSP didn't get a hard drive at E3. Doesn't mean there's not one coming later down the line. Especially after David "I don't need a PR minder" Reeves told Eurogamer that one's not just possible, it's probably probable:

I think the big debate is - there's a point in time when you have to put a stake in the ground and say we're going to go with flash memory or we're going to go with hard drive. I don't think they've put that stake in the ground just yet. So they're thinking about it - I think they'll get through Christmas and think about what the next step would be. You might hear more later.

Well we weren't expecting to hear anything now! Bet we'll hear loads later! Sony hasn't ruled out PSP hard drive - Reeves [Eurogamer]